Cong. Frankel to meet with Lantana aviation firms about losses from restrictions during Trump visits
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, is scheduled to meet Monday, at the Lantana airport, with Palm Beach County airport officials and some of the people whose aviation businesses are suffering because of flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago compound. Business have reported some $250,000 in losses - with several not yet reporting - just from the president's first visit last weekend.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Thu
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
