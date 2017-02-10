Cong. Frankel to meet with Lantana aviation firms about losses from restrictions during Trump visits

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, is scheduled to meet Monday, at the Lantana airport, with Palm Beach County airport officials and some of the people whose aviation businesses are suffering because of flight restrictions imposed when President Donald Trump visits his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago compound. Business have reported some $250,000 in losses - with several not yet reporting - just from the president's first visit last weekend.

