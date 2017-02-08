Cold front behind Tuesday's tornadoes coming to South Florida
Tornadoes shredded parts of Louisiana Tuesday, prodded by an unseen antagonist high in the atmosphere and ahead of a cold front that will push through Florida this week. The severe weather - long-lived and brutal along the Gulf Coast - is expected to carry less rancor when the front reaches South Florida late Thursday.
