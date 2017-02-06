Casey Anthony not a fan of Donald Trump
Casey Anthony was among the 3,000 or so people who marched to Mar-a-Lago from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday night, to protest the new U.S. president's administration and his temporarily suspended travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Anthony made headlines in 2008 when she was charged in the first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, whose remains were found near their Orlando home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 24 Hours.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, Burger & ...
|42 min
|Logic Analysis
|1
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC