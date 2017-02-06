Casey Anthony not a fan of Donald Trump

Casey Anthony was among the 3,000 or so people who marched to Mar-a-Lago from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday night, to protest the new U.S. president's administration and his temporarily suspended travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Anthony made headlines in 2008 when she was charged in the first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, whose remains were found near their Orlando home.

