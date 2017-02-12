Brightline work to close Palmetto Park rail crossing in Boca for 6 days
A key Boca Raton road will close temporarily for several days as crews work to prepare for the new Brightline passenger-rail service . Palmetto Park Road will be closed at the Florida East Coast Railway tracks from 7 a.m. Feb. 17 through 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to allow workers to make improvements to the rail line, according to a Brightline news release.
