Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Check to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society
West Palm Beach, FL- In a recent ceremony, Braman Motorcars General Manager, Stephen Grossman presented the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society President/CEO, Andrew Aiken with a $25,000 check as part of a multi-year commitment in support of the Zoo's mission to provide quality care and a natural habitat for the four Malayan tigers that call Palm Beach Zoo home. "We thank lead corporate sponsor Braman Motorcars Palm Beach & Jupiter for their multi-year commitment which helped us double the size of the original exhibit, as well as, the amount of behind-the-scenes space for tiger housing" said Andrew Aiken, Zoo President and CEO.
