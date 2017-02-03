Big spender? New program entices you to save
If you were caught in an emergency -- a car crash, sudden illness or a fire -- would your savings account save you? Or are you one of the millions of Americans that aren't not saving their disposable income? A study by the FDIC , the entity that insures your bank accounts, found almost half of Americans don't have $400 in savings. A new program at a store near you is trying to light the fire you need to actually start setting aside your extra cash.
