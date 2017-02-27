Battle lines drawn over development in Madeira Beach election

In contrast to recent elections, the future character of the city may be at stake this year as voters decide whether to ratify the path chosen by the current commission. Three candidates are publicly running as a ticket, seeking to reverse many actions taken in recent months and years: Margaret Black for mayor, Nancy Oakley for the District 3 commission seat, and John Douthirt for the District 4 seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.