Battle lines drawn over development in Madeira Beach election
In contrast to recent elections, the future character of the city may be at stake this year as voters decide whether to ratify the path chosen by the current commission. Three candidates are publicly running as a ticket, seeking to reverse many actions taken in recent months and years: Margaret Black for mayor, Nancy Oakley for the District 3 commission seat, and John Douthirt for the District 4 seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Sun
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC