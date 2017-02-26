Barbara Nicklaus shows off some of her family teddy bears that will...
Barbara Nicklaus shows off some of her family teddy bears that will be on display with staff in the new Jupiter Medical Center Nicklaus Children's Hospital and De George Pediatric Unit on January 27, 2016. The Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation is the primary beneficiary of the Honda Classic.
