Are 3 pediatric heart surgery centers in Central Florida too many?
Dr. Peter Wearden looks on as 3-year-old Colsen Mills uses a stethoscope. Wearden fixed a hole in Colen's heart at Nemours Cardiac Center, which is the third pediatric cardiology program in Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|18 min
|RushFan666
|12
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|3 hr
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|8 hr
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC