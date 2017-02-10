Appeals court sides with Palm Beach County in Palm Tran injury lawsuit

The 4th District Court of Appeal has upheld a judge's tossing of a suit by a Palm Tran passenger saying he fell when the bus driver slammed on his brakes. Palmer, in a suit filed Nov. 3, 2014, alleged that on the day before Christmas in 2013, he was boarding Palm Tran bus 716, heading down Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach, when the driver braked hard and Palmer fell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.