A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, a beer and burger joint loses its franchise.

A black tarp hangs over what used to be the Burger & Beer Joint in South Beach as well as a dark cloud over why it closed. Three months after a gay night club opened on the second floor of the country's first Burger & Beer Joint, the Boca Raton-based franchise has revoked the local restaurant's right to use the name, menu and concept.

