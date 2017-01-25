WPB pill mill doctor John Christensen...

WPB pill mill doctor John Christensen handed 4-year sentence in overdose deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Accused West Palm Beach pill mill doctor John Christensen on Wednesday was sentenced to four years in prison - a punishment that dismayed those who lost children to drug use but who also acknowledged it was better than the one-year term the former physician was to receive. John Christensen, doctor accused in the manslaughter deaths of patients at his pain management practices, at a 2014 hearing At a brief hearing, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Dina Keever allowed Christensen to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter in connection with two overdose deaths and to a charge of conspiracy to traffic in oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 1 hr The One 12
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 4 hr iguana man 27
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) 4 hr Focua 31
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) 5 hr CuriousGirl 3
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Jan 24 Brian_G 13
subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o... Jan 22 sisi 1
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... Jan 17 Solarman 5
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC