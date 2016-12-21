Woman, kids kept in home; suspect arrested
A West Palm Beach woman claims that she and her three children were detained inside her home for three days beginning Christmas Eve and not allowed to leave. The alleged victim, who was not identified, said when she arrived home she found Destinee Tatyaunna Bowers, 22, waiting outside of her residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump computers
|2 hr
|positronium
|29
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|44
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|20 hr
|zorro
|124
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Explosion last night in Lake Worth?
|Dec 28
|CastAway7
|2
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Dec 27
|TerriB1
|144
|Mar-a-Lago remains a top destination for charit...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC