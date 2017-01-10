Why you'll find this Lake Worth reporter at RaceTrac a lot
I hang out at RaceTrac a lot because it's a good, clean, and inviting place to plug in my laptop when I'm working in and around Lake Worth, something I'm now doing four days a week - a new mandate from our editors to fully embed ourselves in the communities we cover. Today, for instance, while buying a bag of Fritos and a Pepsi, La'Cree Dawkins, a store manager, who has seen me in the RaceTrac before, asked what I did for a living.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|151
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
