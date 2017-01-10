Why you'll find this Lake Worth reporter at RaceTrac a lot

I hang out at RaceTrac a lot because it's a good, clean, and inviting place to plug in my laptop when I'm working in and around Lake Worth, something I'm now doing four days a week - a new mandate from our editors to fully embed ourselves in the communities we cover. Today, for instance, while buying a bag of Fritos and a Pepsi, La'Cree Dawkins, a store manager, who has seen me in the RaceTrac before, asked what I did for a living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.