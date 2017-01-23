What's next for women's march movement?

What's next for women's march movement?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

The Women's March on D.C. have many asking was it the birth of a movement or just a moment? Whether you were among the hundreds of thousands of people marching in the nation's capital on Saturday, or with the thousands gathered at the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach, two local women say participating in the Women's March was the experience of a lifetime. "We just sometimes stopped and looked around and said oh my God, I was speechless," said Alex Newell Taylor, the captain of the Palm Beach County chapter of the Women's March on Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... 12 hr BLACK PANTHER 11
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 11
subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o... Sun sisi 1
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... Jan 17 Solarman 5
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 25
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC