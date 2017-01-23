What's next for women's march movement?

The Women's March on D.C. have many asking was it the birth of a movement or just a moment? Whether you were among the hundreds of thousands of people marching in the nation's capital on Saturday, or with the thousands gathered at the Meyer Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach, two local women say participating in the Women's March was the experience of a lifetime. "We just sometimes stopped and looked around and said oh my God, I was speechless," said Alex Newell Taylor, the captain of the Palm Beach County chapter of the Women's March on Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.