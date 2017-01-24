What democracy looks like
"This is what democracy looks like!" Of all the words and slogans filling the air on the national day of protest following Donald Trump's inauguration, this one rang me like a bell. What began as a national women's march in Washington, D.C. wound up becoming the mother of all demonstrations as people of every gender, age, color and creed turned out by the thousands - in some cases, the hundreds of thousands - in at least one city in every state across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|23 hr
|Brian_G
|13
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|Sun
|sisi
|1
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC