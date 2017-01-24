"This is what democracy looks like!" Of all the words and slogans filling the air on the national day of protest following Donald Trump's inauguration, this one rang me like a bell. What began as a national women's march in Washington, D.C. wound up becoming the mother of all demonstrations as people of every gender, age, color and creed turned out by the thousands - in some cases, the hundreds of thousands - in at least one city in every state across the country.

