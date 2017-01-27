What changes should happen at Old School Square? Delray resident input sought
Major changes are envisioned for the cultural epicenter of Delray Beach, Old School Square, and residents are encouraged take part in new planning. A survey was posted online seeking resident input on what changes should be made at Old School Square - which in the past has drawn 30 percent more visitors annually than the West Palm Beach's Kravis Center.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|14 hr
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|17 hr
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Thu
|iguana man
|27
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Focua
|31
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|CuriousGirl
|3
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|Jan 22
|sisi
|1
