West Palm shooting death is county's first 2017 homicide
It is the first confirmed homicide in Palm Beach County in 2017. West Palm Beach had 10 confirmed homicides in 2016, according to a Palm Beach Post database .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|5 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|53
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|8 hr
|Itstartswithaz
|2
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth
|Jan 3
|Lost_in_Floridastan
|1
|Trump computers
|Jan 3
|positronium
|28
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC