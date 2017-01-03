Walk of death? Florida is the most da...

Walk of death? Florida is the most dangerous place for pedestrians

2 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

With pedestrian fatalities at a 10-year high, Florida leads the way with the seven most dangerous metropolitan communities in the country. Though South Florida didn't crack the top 10, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach came in at a not-so-respectable 11th, according to the Dangerous by Design report released by Smart Growth America, a Washington D.C.-based organization that advocates for walkable cities.

