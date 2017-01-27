W. Riviera Elementary principal pawned school computer, police say
Principal Tonja Lindsey-Latson, 48, was arrested Thursday by school district police after investigators said they caught her pawning a school-owned laptop and claiming it as her own. She was arrested on a charge of false verification of ownership and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
