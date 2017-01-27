W. Riviera Elementary principal pawne...

W. Riviera Elementary principal pawned school computer, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Palm Beach Post

Principal Tonja Lindsey-Latson, 48, was arrested Thursday by school district police after investigators said they caught her pawning a school-owned laptop and claiming it as her own. She was arrested on a charge of false verification of ownership and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North County Court Elderly Care Fri Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Fri The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Thu Listen 14
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Jan 26 iguana man 27
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Jan 26 Focua 31
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) Jan 26 CuriousGirl 3
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Jan 24 Brian_G 13
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC