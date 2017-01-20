Virginia court sets March trial for accused teen 'doctor' from West Palm

Malach Love-Robinson, shown in an Aug. 29 Palm Beach County jail booking photo, on Friday pleaded not guilty to four felony charges in Stafford General District Court. A jury trial is scheduled for March 15. Malach Love-Robinson, shown in an Aug. 29 Palm Beach County jail booking photo, on Friday pleaded not guilty to four felony charges in Stafford General District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.