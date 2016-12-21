Village emerges for Orlando's biggest convention: International Builders' Show
A small village started emerging Monday in the parking lot of Orlando's convention center in advance of what is expected to be the center's hallmark event this year - the International Builders' Show. Considered one of the larger conventions in the U.S., the show returns to Orlando from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12 after Las Vegas staged it in recent years.
