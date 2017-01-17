Two West Palm city-improvement proposals finalists in Knight Cities Challenge
Two West Palm Beach proposals to make the city a better place were among 144 named finalists in this year's Knight Cities Challenge. 12 for 12: Pop-up to Rent by city of West Palm Beach : Expanding on the success of a pilot pop-up gallery project by inviting local talent to activate 12 empty storefront spaces as an economic catalyst for West Palm Beach.
