Two are arrested in pistol-whipping - and the victim faces imminent arrest himself

A Lower Keys man and his brother were jailed after police said they stormed into a trailer Tuesday morning and pistol-whipped a man during a robbery. Orlando Grimon, 32, of Stock Island and Alain Menendez, 26, of West Palm Beach left a 23-year-old man bleeding from head injuries at his home, 6500 Maloney Ave., and robbed him of $1,500, according to police reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.