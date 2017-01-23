Tiger Woods on Donald Trump, the golfer: 'He hits it hard'
Last month, Tiger Woods teed it up with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Woods called it a "great day" with "perfect weather" as he and Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States last Friday, walked 18 holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|10 hr
|Brian_G
|13
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|Sun
|sisi
|1
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC