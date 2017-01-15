This relatively unknown town in Flori...

This relatively unknown town in Florida has become a playground for the richest of the rich

Every winter, the small town of Wellington, in southeast Florida, experiences a tremendous influx of some of the wealthiest people in the world. From the Springsteens to the Bloombergs, to the families of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, to Arab sheikhs and South American billionaires, it's a congregation of people with spectacular quantities of money.

