Telecom company owner jailed for invo...

Telecom company owner jailed for involvement in fraud link to Caribbean

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The United States Department of Justice says the owner and operator of a Florida-based telecommunications company has been sentenced to 52 months in prison in connection with a sophisticated global cellphone fraud scheme linked to the Caribbean. The DOJ said that the scheme involved compromising cellphone customers' accounts and "cloning" their phones to make fraudulent international calls to Cuba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries "with high calling rates".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 10 hr Captain Yesterday 53
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 13 hr Itstartswithaz 2
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Thu Victim 1
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Wed Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan 4 fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Jan 3 Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Jan 3 positronium 28
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC