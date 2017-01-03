Telecom company owner jailed for involvement in fraud link to Caribbean
The United States Department of Justice says the owner and operator of a Florida-based telecommunications company has been sentenced to 52 months in prison in connection with a sophisticated global cellphone fraud scheme linked to the Caribbean. The DOJ said that the scheme involved compromising cellphone customers' accounts and "cloning" their phones to make fraudulent international calls to Cuba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries "with high calling rates".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
