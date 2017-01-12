Teen Who Opened Fake Medical Practice Indicted For Trying To Illegally Purchase A Car
Malachi Love-Robinson made headlines last year for portraying the role of a doctor in West Palm Beach, Fla., where his small practice was frequented by a handful of unsuspecting patients. His activities were brought to the attention of authorities by an undercover officer, who ruled that Love-Robinson was assuming the role of a doctor without a sufficient medical license.
