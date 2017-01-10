Tea Party stumps for AG nominee Sessions
Palm Beach County Tea Party and Tea Party Patriots plan to rally in West Palm Beach today to support Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination for Attorney General. The rally is scheduled outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, at 413 Clematis St., at noon.
