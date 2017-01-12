Student Showcase of Films Red Carpet Awards Show - March 10, 2017
The Red Carpet Awards Show is hosted by actor, musician and funnyman, Frank Licari, who writes and directs this exciting, student version of the Oscars. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC