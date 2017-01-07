Strong cold front prompts wind chill, rip current and small craft advisories

Update 11:26 a.m. : A significant weather advisory has been issued for parts of Palm Beach County warning of the possibility for lighting, small hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Locations affected include Wellington, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Jupiter, Juno Beach and Delray Beach.

