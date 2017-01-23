South Floridian on 'The Bachelor' has cast and fans talking
The ABC reality show is called "The Bachelor," but it might as well be called "The Corinne Show" for its 21st season. Corinne Olympios, 25, of Sunny Isles Beach, is one of the ladies looking for love with the show's hunky bachelor, Nick Viall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|9 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|17 hr
|Listen
|11
|subs weed roofiess perks Xanies bar,Blues,o...
|20 hr
|sisi
|1
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Jan 17
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC