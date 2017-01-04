Six names sent to Gov. Scott to fill ...

Six names sent to Gov. Scott to fill PBC Judge Moses Baker's seat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A federal prosecutor, an assistant state attorney, a county magistrate and two civil litigators are among those who will be considered to replace retiring Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Moses Baker. After a day of interviews on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County judicial nominating commission sent the names of six attorneys to Gov. Rick Scott for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 59 min Fresh4226 51
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) 4 hr Answer101 125
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 15 hr fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC