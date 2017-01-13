School board member's hoverboard fall only latest
School Board member Erica Whitfield is certainly not the first person to fall off a hoverboard, but she can count herself among the lucky she and her doctors agree. She broke her back, shattering a vertabra just below her neck, yet she didn't damage her spinal cord.
