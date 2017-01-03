Republican Obamacare fan hopes Trump'...

Republican Obamacare fan hopes Trump's stance softens

If it had been only about what was best for him, Bob Ruscoe would have cast his ballot for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But he's a staunch Republican, always has been, and that meant this Obamacare beneficiary struggled over his November vote in a way he never had before.

