Race for the Cure 2017: Best restaurants for brunch after the race
You've finished the race! The Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure to be exact! Now it's time to relax and do what naturally comes next... brunch! Lucky for you, we've found some of the best brunches in downtown West Palm Beach. These are within walking distance from the finish line! Customers enjoy the outdoor seating at the Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm Beach on April 18, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|13 hr
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Fri
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 26
|Focua
|31
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC