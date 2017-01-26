Race for the Cure 2017: Best restaurants for brunch after the race

You've finished the race! The Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure to be exact! Now it's time to relax and do what naturally comes next... brunch! Lucky for you, we've found some of the best brunches in downtown West Palm Beach. These are within walking distance from the finish line! Customers enjoy the outdoor seating at the Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm Beach on April 18, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.