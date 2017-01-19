Pop-up gallery takes over Clematis Street space
Mr. Brainwash made such a big splash at the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair this past weekend in the city owned "tent site" that a Cleveland-based gallery has opened a pop-up art gallery downtown featuring his work and other artists. Contessa Gallery now is leasing 539 Clematis Street as a winter satellite location, according to gallery co-owner Steve Hartman.
