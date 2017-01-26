Police: Allman Brothers drummera s death was a suicide
The mysterious death in West Palm Beach of Butch Trucks , the co-founding drummer of The Allman Brothers Band, was a suicide, according to police records. Trucks, 69, shot himself in the head with a pistol as his wife of 25 years stood near him in their downtown West Palm Beach condo, the records show.
