PBSO deputy goes to court to get back his belongings, including his pets
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Sgt. Adams Lin has gone to court, asking a federal magistrate to return personal belongings - including his two dogs, a cat, car, furniture and clothes - that are to be sold at auction to pay the expenses of a West Palm Beach man he shot, paralyzing him for life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|6 hr
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|21 hr
|Listen
|7
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Wed
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC