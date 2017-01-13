PBC schools agree to pay $350K after demoting pregnant administrator

The U.S. Justice Department alleged that Darren Edgecomb, now principal of Palm Beach Central High School, punished an assistant principal who went on maternity leave in 2011 by demoting her and cutting her pay. alm Beach County's public school system will pay $350,000 to settle a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit alleging that a principal illegally demoted an assistant principal after she became pregnant with twins.

