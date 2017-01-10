Palm Beach schools to pay $350,000 to assistant principal demoted after pregnancy
Anne Williams Dorsey sued the school district for discrimination based on pregnancy. Her case was taken up by the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Palm Beach County School District has agreed to settle for $350,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|25 min
|Imprtnrd
|148
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|5
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09)
|Jan 4
|Answer101
|125
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC