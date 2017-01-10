Palm Beach OKs Trump chopper rides to Mar-a-Lago

The town of Palm Beach is giving Donald Trump a presidential perk that enables him to arrive by helicopter at his island estate. That means that when Air Force One flies soon-to-be President Trump into Palm Beach International Airport in nearby West Palm Beach, he will be able to fly over the Intracoastal Waterway instead of taking a limo ride to get to Mar-a-Lago.

