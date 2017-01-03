Palm Beach County's U.S. House delega...

Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. Freshman U.S. House member Brian Mast , R-Palm City, was sworn in as a new member of Congress today and cast his first congressional vote today in support of Rep. Paul Ryan , R-Wisc., to continue as speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 3 hr fred 11
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 23 hr Evilgelicalling 49
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Mon zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC