Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. Freshman U.S. House member Brian Mast , R-Palm City, was sworn in as a new member of Congress today and cast his first congressional vote today in support of Rep. Paul Ryan , R-Wisc., to continue as speaker.

