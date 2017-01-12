Obamacare: Dismantling could blow up 181,000 Fla. jobs, study says
The U.S. Senate acted in Thursday's wee hours to sever the financial arteries of Obamacare, even as one study warned the move could blow up 181,000 Florida jobs by 2019 - second most in the country after California. Repeal supporters pushed back against assumptions behind the study, while a Florida advocacy group warned of a coming "travesty."
