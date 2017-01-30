New Florida law could bring hard liquor to big-box grocery, retail stores
That's because the state legislature is considering shattering a Prohibition-era rule that restricts liquor sales to package stores, opening up the sale of vodka, gin, whiskey and other spirits to supermarkets and box stores, such as Walmart and Target. "It would be devastating to us if it passes," said Mike Saternis, the owner of High Spirits Liquor and Lounge in West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Polar Bear
|32
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Sun
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC