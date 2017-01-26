New bill calls for building Lake Okeechobee reservoir to curb toxic algae outbreaks
A bill filed Thursday calls for the Florida Legislature to support building a $2.4 billion reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee intended to reduce toxic algae outbreaks blamed on draining lake water to the east and west coasts.
