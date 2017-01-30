Muslim panelist adds interest to inte...

Muslim panelist adds interest to interfaith dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish Journal

From left, Dr. Nasir Ahmad , Tom O'Brien and Rabbi Howard Shapiro were the panelists at the Palm Beach Interfaith Dialogues put on by the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Courtesy From left, Dr. Nasir Ahmad , Tom O'Brien and Rabbi Howard Shapiro were the panelists at the Palm Beach Interfaith Dialogues put on by the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) 5 hr Polar Bear 32
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Sun Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Jan 26 iguana man 27
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) Jan 26 CuriousGirl 3
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC