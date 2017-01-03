Medical marijuana patients face several hurdles
On the day medical marijuana officially becomes legal in Florida, it's the big question on the minds of many - Am I eligible? "If you were to walk into your doctors office today as a brand-new patient, to someone who is licensed to give medical marijuana, you would not receive anything today," says Dr. Norene Rosado, a family physician in West Palm Beach. Until the Department of Health finishes crafting new regulations for the new law, the only people who can get marijuana fall under the state's old law, the Compassionate Use Act of 2014, which provides cannabis for a limited number of ailments.
