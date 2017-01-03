Medical marijuana patients face sever...

Medical marijuana patients face several hurdles

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

On the day medical marijuana officially becomes legal in Florida, it's the big question on the minds of many - Am I eligible? "If you were to walk into your doctors office today as a brand-new patient, to someone who is licensed to give medical marijuana, you would not receive anything today," says Dr. Norene Rosado, a family physician in West Palm Beach. Until the Department of Health finishes crafting new regulations for the new law, the only people who can get marijuana fall under the state's old law, the Compassionate Use Act of 2014, which provides cannabis for a limited number of ailments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 1 hr Captain Yesterday 50
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) 4 hr fred 11
"Doomsday Cult" moves in to Lake Worth Tue Lost_in_Floridastan 1
News Trump computers Tue positronium 28
Do Haitians eat cats? (Dec '09) Mon zorro 124
News Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do... Dec 31 Yaboi 1
Explosion last night in Lake Worth? Dec 28 CastAway7 2
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC