Mayor Muoio in DC for Mayor's Conference
Mayor Jeri Muoio won't be slathering on the Hawaiian Tropic this week. She's in cold, rainy Washington, D.C. for the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, looking for fresh ideas that might make sense for West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta...
|Tue
|Solarman
|5
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 15
|The One
|8
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|Jan 11
|TerriB1
|150
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC