Machete-wielding Florida man accused ...

Machete-wielding Florida man accused of sexually assaulting wife When ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WSOCTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - When Bairon Ramirez-Lopez came home Wednesday afternoon, he heard his pregnant wife talking to another man on the phone and became enraged, believing she was having an affair, a court document states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08) 13 hr charlie 23
News Lake Worth - The city has rescheduled the curta... 17 hr Solarman 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun The One 8
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Fri Voodoo econonics 2
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... Jan 11 TerriB1 150
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC